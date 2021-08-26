Mural dedicated to honor quadruple homicide victims and community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mural was dedicated Thursday to honor Sarah Zent and her children, who were killed a few months ago, and the community.

The Destiny Life Center designed the mural titled “Chosen” to lift the spirts of southeast Fort Wayne. The center said that as people walk or drive by this mural, located at 921 East Pontiac St, they should feel chosen.

“I’m hoping that they will understand that they are chosen, chosen by God that they do have a mission and a purpose and destiny in life and that they’ll feel inspired,” said Karen Station, pastor of Destiny Life Center.

Many came to speak at the dedication and say a prayer for the community. The mural was blessed with holy water at the end of the dedication.