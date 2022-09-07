FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new project celebrating all walks of life is underway. If you’re driving downtown, you may get a glimpse of the Unity Mural.

It’s a project in collaboration with Art This Way, the Downtown Improvement District, and DeBrand Fine Chocolates located between The Landing and Promenade Park, under the railroad underpass on South Harrison Street. Totaling up to 4,000 square feet, it covers two cement pillars on each side of the street, with additional space behind them that could be added as well.

Alex Hall with Art This Way says she’s excited for something different to be added to the space.

“And that’s probably the case for a lot of the spaces we’ve programmed, People either never visited that spot or they weren’t aware of how unattractive it was before we did a mural so just from a base line, I see improvement, I see growth, I see an energy that wasn’t here before, and I’m really proud to see it happening here in Fort Wayne,” Hall said.

The goal is to celebrate the diverse community here in Fort Wayne. It originated from the vision of DeBrand Fine Chocolate Owners Tim and Cathy Beere, who provided the funding.

“This was really Tim Beere’s concept, the idea of unity, how do we celebrate who we are in Fort Wayne, and all those beautiful things that make us proud of our city,” Hall said.

Ivy Tech Community College art professors Jared Applegate and Erin Salyers are the designers behind the mural. They’ve been working on this for a month now, with all designs coming from community feedback. They have also incorporated their present and past students in creating the mural by allowing them to help design it.

The final project is expected to be completed around September 23rd. You can see the completed portion of the Unity Mural right now on South Harrison Street.