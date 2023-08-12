GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) says that a man from Muncie, Indiana died as a result of a crash late Friday night.

ISP says that Grant County Deputies tried to stop 33-year-old Garrett Gaddis of Muncie for a traffic violation when he sped away from police on his motorcycle.

The attempted traffic stop was at State Road 9 and Goff Drive (just south of Marion), Gaddis fled northbound.

While Grant County Police initially pursued, they lost contact with Gaddis near 40th Street and State Road 9.

Later officers from the Marion Police Department clocked Gaddis still traveling at a high rate of speed and began chasing him.

Gaddis then struck a vehicle that was turning into a gas station just north of 16th Street and State Road 9 in Marion.

The collision left both vehicles in the parking of the gas station, and Gaddis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle Gaddis hit were treated in Marion Health Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.