Greek’s Pizzeria will occupy this space at 933 E. DuPont Road, where Amore’s Pizza was.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Greek’s Pizzeria, a staple in college towns like Muncie, is coming to Fort Wayne.

Greek’s will take over a space that had been occupied by Amore’s Pizza at 933 E. DuPont Road. Amore’s is no longer in business.

Greek’s plans to open in early June, with carryout and delivery (within a 3-mile radius). Dine-in service will not be available.

The owner told WANE 15 that Amore’s employees may be retained.

Greek’s has 28 locations statewide, according to its website.