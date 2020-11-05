Multitude of benefits with new speech therapy program at GiGi’s Playhouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In September, GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne introduced a speech therapy program for the first-time. It’s free to anyone at GiGi’s.

The friends at GiGi’s Playhouse are not the only ones benefiting from speech therapy. It has an added benefit to the therapists.

Cameron Eicher, 23, receives free speech therapy sessions twice a week at GiGi’s.

“They sometimes have low muscle tones that can affect the way they form words,” explained Cameron’s mom Shelli.

Low muscle tone for those with Down syndrome isn’t something that will go away.

“There’s still things to learn, still things he can improve on…I’ve see him be able to slow down and articulate better. And I’ve seen him really, when I ask him a question I can tell he actually stops and thinks about some of these things that he’s been learning. And he can actually speak at a rate that we can understand him better. So, I have seen major improvements in that way,” said Shelli.

GiGi’s started to implement the speech therapy program earlier this year. The pandemic caused it to pause for a bit. But it started fully in September as a partnership with Purdue Fort Wayne.

“We do provide some clinical services in our on-campus clinic. This is our first outside partnership with the community,” said clinic director for the Communication Sciences and Disorder program, Leah Knoblauch.

One of the students receiving this first-time opportunity is Brynn Perry. She’s a senior with a major in Communication Science and Disorders at Purdue Fort Wayne. Not only is she helping individuals at GiGi’s, but she’s learning herself.

“I’ve learned how to be patient. I’ve learned how to adapt to suit her needs. Just to make my materials and the lessons, and everything, just to make sure it fits her and that it’s going to benefit her,” said Brynn.

As Cameron explained. It’s not all learning. He said that speech therapy is fun, and not like school.

The speech therapy also furthers GiGi’s mission.

“As long as we can provide as many opportunities to overcome barriers, be accepted in our community, have opportunities, speech helps get them there,” said GiGi’s Playhouse executive director, Mandy Drakeford.