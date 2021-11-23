Multiple vehicles crash in northeast side shopping center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple vehicles crashed inside a northeast Fort Wayne shopping center Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the area on reports of a crash on Meijer Drive inside the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center off of Maysville Road.

It is unclear how many people were involved or what their conditions are.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw two ambulances leaving the crash with lights a sirens on. A child was also being transported to the hospital by family members.

