Multiple power outages affecting customers in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple outages across the city of Fort Wayne have left Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark.

In the Chapel Oaks area of the city, over 800 customers have been without power since 1 a.m. According to I&M’s outage map, the company is still assessing the condition.

In between West Cook Road and East Wallen road about 190 customers are without power, too. That outage happened just before 2 a.m.

The website shows about 50 customers are without power in the Log Cabin Park area.

