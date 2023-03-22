FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Multiple people were taken to a hospital after two Citilink buses and an SUV were involved in a crash just south of downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. One of the passengers was in life-threatening condition according to a public information officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Clinton and East Wallace just after 1 p.m.

Investigators believe the smaller of the two buses was going west on Wallace when it collided with the larger bus and an SUV stopped at the intersection with Clinton. It’s not known if the drivers of the three vehicles were hurt or if there were passengers in the SUV.

Traffic in the area is still affected as a crew from NIPSCO and one from Fort Wayne City Utilities was at the scene making repairs.

