Multiple hand tools and power tools stolen in Jay Co., police ask for help

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding the individual(s) who stole hand tools and power tools over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the theft took place at 10846 West 150 South over the weekend of May 1 and 2.

The individual(s) took “a lot of hand tools and power tools for construction as well as some brown and white metal siding and roofing along with some 2 x 4 and 2 x 6 boards.” A utility tool trailer was also broken into and all the handheld and battery operated power tools were taken.

If anyone has any information on the theft contact the Jay County sheriffs office and ask to speak with Detective Lennartz.