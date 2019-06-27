Barn a total loss after large fire in Harlan

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) – Flames and billowing black smoke could be seen from a barn fire in Harlan Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments were called to the barn fire on the 16100 block of S.R. 37 around 9:15 p.m.

The barn was completely engulfed in flames. One neighbor said the flames could be seen above the trees.

According to firefighters on scene. exhaust from farm equipment caught old hay inside the barn on fire. Around six horses were evacuated. There were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters controlled the fire and let it slowly burn out. The barn eventually collapsed and is a total loss.

S.R. 37 was closed at Cuba Road for about an hour while crews contained the fire.