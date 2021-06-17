Multiple East Allen communities to install murals in the coming months

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Several of East Allen’s communities are installing murals this summer and fall as part of the East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Plan, the NewAllen Alliance announced.

“By installing outdoor murals in East Allen communities within their respective Rural Revival Target areas, murals will memorialize the Indiana Regional Stellar Communities designation, foster community pride, and be an additional draw for backyard tourism by enticing individuals across the Northeast Indiana Region to venture into East Allen’s communities and patronize their small-town businesses,” said Kent Castleman, NewAllen’s Board President.

NewAllen said it has hired Alexandra Hall with AH Public Spaces Consulting, LLC to assist the communities with the development of their mural projects. The first community to begin installing a mural is Hoagland, which is located at 11117 English St. Fort Wayne-based artist, John Klein, is leading the installation.

“I’m excited to see progress on Hoagland’s re-creation of the Hoagland Hardware and Implement Store and the Larabee Flour Mill historic mural advertising. This mural is a celebration of the days of old in our downtown. The Hoagland Chamber is also finishing up their latest sidewalk project and the Hoagland Area Advancement Association is holding Hoagland Days this week, so there is a lot going on in our little village right now,” said Jon Niemeyer, NewAllen’s Board Member from Hoagland,

Hoagland’s mural is being funded by the Hoagland Chamber of Commerce as well as through a placemaking grant that the NewAllen Alliance has received from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs as part of their Stellar Designation.

More information on each of the East Allen mural projects will be shared throughout the coming months on NewAllen’s Facebook and Instagram pages.