Multiple departments battle Whitley County house fire

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple fire departments were called to a home in Whitley County Thursday afternoon after it caught fire.

A house fire started around 11:30 a.m. on County Road 150 North according to dispatchers in Whitley County.

A WANE 15 videographer on the scene counted over a dozen fire vehicles on the scene from multiple departments including Perry Township, Parkview EMS, Thorncreek Township, Laotto Fire and Union Township.

It is not known if anyone was in the house when the fire broke out or if there are any injuries.

WANE 15 is at the scene trying to gather more information.