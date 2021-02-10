Multiple crash on I-69 causing traffic delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple crashes on I-69 near Lutheran Hospital as well as Lima Road are causing traffic delays Wednesday evening.

Dispatch told WANE 15 that crews have been sent to multiple locations along I-69 on reports of crashes.

Drivers are advised to avoid the stretch of I-69 between exit 311A (Lima Road) and 302 (Jefferson Boulevard).

It is unclear how many crashes have occurred, the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was injured.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.