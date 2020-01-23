Multilingual open house will answer questions about Census 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Got questions about the upcoming census? A free event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, where answers will be provided in English, Burmese and Spanish.

The multilingual open house will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Amani Family Services located at 5104 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.

Attendees will be able to educate themselves about the census at the event which also includes a resource fair, job opportunities, presentations and access to interpreters in Burmese and Spanish. Those who need other accommodations or speak a language other than English, Spanish or Burmese should call 260-484-1414.

The following Spanish language video helps explain the importance of the census.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss