Multilingual open house will answer questions about Census 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Got questions about the upcoming census? A free event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, where answers will be provided in English, Burmese and Spanish.

The multilingual open house will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Amani Family Services located at 5104 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.

Attendees will be able to educate themselves about the census at the event which also includes a resource fair, job opportunities, presentations and access to interpreters in Burmese and Spanish. Those who need other accommodations or speak a language other than English, Spanish or Burmese should call 260-484-1414.

The following Spanish language video helps explain the importance of the census.