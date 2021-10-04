Multi-vehicle head-on crash in LaGrange Co. sends several children, adults to hospital

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple people are in the hospital after a head-on crash Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies with LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the intersection of S.R. 9 and C.R. 450 S on reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies report that a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Gage Naylor, 21, of LaGrange, was turning east onto C.R. 450 S and failed to yield to a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. The Blazer hit the Equinox, driven by Melissa Bontreger, 47, of LaGrange, head-on. The Equinox traveled off the road and landed in a ditch. The Blazer spun sideways and came to a rest in the middle of S.R. 9.

The Blazer was hit on the driver’s side door by a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, deputies report. The Traverse, traveling north on S.R. 9, was driven by Omar Caballero, 41, of Howe.

Naylor, a child in the Blazer, Bontreger, multiple children in the Equinox, and several children in the Traverse were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

This crash remains under investigation.