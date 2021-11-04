Multi-vehicle crash shuts down stretch of Washington Blvd in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a stretch of Washington Boulevard in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening.

According to dispatch, just before 8:15 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Clinton Streeton reports of a crash with injuries.

A WANE 15 reporter at the scene said it appears that two vehicles were involved in the crash. An officer at the scene said the individuals inside the vehicles had minor injuries.

It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

