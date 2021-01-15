Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound Lima Road, 1 southbound lane open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Lima Road that is causing traffic delays.

Dispatch said that officers were dispatched to a crash on Lima Road Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene said it appears that there are four vehicles involved.

Northbound Lima Road is shut down between Hathaway and Carroll Roads. Southbound Lima Road is down to one lane.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or how long the lanes will be closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.