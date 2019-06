Lanes are back open after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 at the Coldwater Road interchange.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that all northbound lanes of the highway were closed.

The interstate was back open under an hour later.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, another had minor injuries, dispatchers said. It’s not clear yet exactly what happened.