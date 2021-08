FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-69 caused traffic delays Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a. m. near the 309 Goshen Road/U. S. 30 interchange. A truck hauling a manufactured home was stopped by the Hillegas Road overpass.

One lane was closed but it has since reopened.

Traffic was backed up past Exit 311 off of Lima Road.

Dispatchers confirmed there were no injuries. No other information has been released.