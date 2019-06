A multi-vehicle crash at Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Avenue has left one person seriously hurt and created a “traffic situation.”

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that one person was seriously hurt.

Fort Wayne Police said later that the crash had caused a “traffic situation,” and motorists were asked to find an alternate route around the area.

The crash was cleared by 5:30 p.m.