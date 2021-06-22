Multi-semi crash on Toll Road closes westbound lanes near Howe

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-semi crash on the Toll Road near Howe has closed the roadway for multiple hours.

Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Division reports that troopers are investigating a multi-semi crash on the Toll Road about one mile west of the Howe Exit.

Westbound drivers are being diverted off the Toll Road at the 121 mile marker, according to Walker.

Update- Westbound lanes I-80/90 Toll Road are expected to be shut down until apex 9:30pm. Troopers are diverting westbound traffic off the Toll Road at the 121mm (SR 9). https://t.co/kCOpj979MD pic.twitter.com/ks9qqGX1E3 — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) June 22, 2021

Police expect the roadway to be closed until approximately 9:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone is injured.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.

