Multi-semi crash on Toll Road closes westbound lanes near Howe

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Sgt. Brian Walker’s Twitter page

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-semi crash on the Toll Road near Howe has closed the roadway for multiple hours.

Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Division reports that troopers are investigating a multi-semi crash on the Toll Road about one mile west of the Howe Exit.

Westbound drivers are being diverted off the Toll Road at the 121 mile marker, according to Walker.

Police expect the roadway to be closed until approximately 9:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone is injured.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss