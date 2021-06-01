Multi-million dollar renovations underway at Spiece Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For more than 20 years, Spiece Fitness has served as a hub for athletes of all shapes and sizes in northeast Indiana. Now over $2.5 million is being invested to serve clients for the next 20 years.

A few of these renovations are already complete. Over Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of youth basketball players were the first to play on refurbished courts. A workout studio was also recently completed on the second floor of the fitness center.

Meanwhile, about a third of the facility remains closed off. By the time renovations are complete, Spiece Fitness will showcase these new features:

Refurbished basketball courts

A new fitness studio on the second floor

Two new turf fields, replacing two of the basketball courts

Adrenaline Family Adventure park, an athletic park geared towards families

Renovated bathrooms/locker rooms

New carpeting and floors

Updates to facility lighting and electrical work

Facility Managing Director Bennie Lewis is most excited about the updated courts and how guests have reacted so far.

“This is a mecca for AAU basketball, for youth basketball,” Lewis said. “To give it a facelift like this is going to be a remarkable thing for these kids when they actually come in here and play.”

The process has involved hours of collaboration between staff and members. After listening to the needs from long-time members, Lewis and his colleagues hope these renovations will result in a surge of new gym memberships. Sign-ups stalled in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. Now that these restrictions are lifted and new changes are coming to the facility, Lewis hopes guests will come back in droves. He adds Spiece Fitness has earned over 200 new memberships this year.

“We’re just trying to accommodate everyone, the public, the community, our members, our neighbors.” Lewis said. “We want to be all-inclusive so the place is fully utilized to its full potential.”

Guests should expect various soft launches on these new features over the coming months, with the next wave of renovations to be ready by August.