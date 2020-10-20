Multi-million dollar expansion planned at Wells Street Dreyer’s Ice Cream Plant

The Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream plant on Wells Street is set to expand by the summer of 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-million dollar expansion has been put in motion for the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant on Wells Street. A new production line is expected to be installed at the factory.

“In line with our commitment to offer quality products for our customers and consumers, we are planning to expand our operations at our Fort Wayne, Indiana factory to include an additional ice cream production line for our Drumstick brand,” a representative from Dreyer’s Ice Cream confirmed to WANE 15 in a statement. “We anticipate to have this line up and running ahead of the 2021 summer season.”

According to a resolution presented to Fort Wayne City Council, the expansion has been estimated at $41-million while retaining 402 full-time permanent jobs.

Despite the plan to install a new production line, no expansion to the building itself is anticipated. It’s unknown if the company will be adding on any staff.

“We are in early stages of the process and at this time cannot predict the impact of this investment on job growth,” Macarena Ivanissevich added. “Our teams are the heart of our business, and this investment would undoubtedly count on the highly skilled local workforce of our Fort Wayne factory team.”

In December, Nestle announced plans to sell it’s ice cream brands to Froneri. In August 2019, 40 employees lost their jobs.