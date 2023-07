FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A summer staple in the Summit City, young baseball players and families packed Kreager Park for the return of Mr. Mac Day on Friday.

Mr. Mac Day honors the late Dale McMillen, who founded the Wildcat Baseball League. The annual event was cancelled in recent years due to COVID and inclement weather.

This year marks the 62nd season for the Wildcat League, which includes 10 sites around Fort Wayne.