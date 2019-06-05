Mower ends up in Fort Wayne park pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A mower tumbled into a Fort Wayne park pond Wednesday morning. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tractor and tow-behind mower tumbled into the water at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

The incident happened before 9 a.m. at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park along Clinton Street. A tractor and tow-behind mower could be seen in the water.

A crane was brought in to pull the equipment out of the pond.

It's not clear how the incident happened. No injuries have been reported.

It's also unknown whether any fuel or other fluids leaked from the tractor into the water.