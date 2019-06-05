Mower ends up in Fort Wayne park pond

A mower tumbled into a Fort Wayne park pond Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 9 a.m. at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park along Clinton Street. A tractor and tow-behind mower could be seen in the water.

City Parks spokesman Rob Hines told WANE 15 that the mower’s operator stopped the equipment and thought he’d locked it down when he got off, but the mower rolled into the pond. The mower’s operator was not hurt.

A crane was brought in to pull the equipment out of the pond. The tractor started once it was pulled out, Hines said.

The pond structure was not damaged, and there was no contamination to the water found.

Crews will inspect the tractor to see if there was some sort of mechanical failure that allowed it to break loose and roll into the pond, Hines said.