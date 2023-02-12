FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While you were likely watching the Super Bowl, something flew across the sky. No, it was not a UFO or a spy balloon, but it was likely a group of satellites!

We’ve had reports from Fort Wayne, Decatur, Bluffton, Hicksville (Ohio), and even as far north as Lower Michigan.

On our Bluffton camera, we observed the likely satellites moving toward the western facing camera from around 7:35 PM to 7:39 PM EST Sunday.

According to SpaceX on Twitter, 55 Starlink satellites were launched into orbit at approximately 1:17 AM EST early Sunday morning. This likely explains what you may have seen Sunday evening, as the satellites continue circulating the Earth.

We received another video below from viewer Chris Wallace in Fort Wayne. You can see the group of satellites more clearly here.