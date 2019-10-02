INDOT: Motorists illegally driving on closed stretch of SR 1

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The closure of a major stretch of roadway has left both drivers and construction crews frustrated.

State Road 1 between Dryer Road in Ossian and Interstate 469 in Fort Wayne is closed due to road work that started early September. But that hasn’t stopped motorists from ignoring the ‘ROAD CLOSED’ signs and driving on the road.

Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) took to Facebook after 13 semi trucks decided to go beyond the barricades and drive on the closed road, resulting in ruts and other damage and slowing construction progress.

Residents who live on S.R. 1 are allowed to drive on the road to get to their homes. INDOT said, though, that through traffic is not permitted.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that motorists who ignore the signs and drive on closed roads should be prepared to pay a fine. The Indiana Work Zone Safety Law sets steep penalties for driving infractions within work zones.

Officials say construction should be completed and the road re-opened by Oct. 24.

For an alternative route to bypass S.R. 1 construction, click here.