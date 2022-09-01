A motorcycle crash at U.S. 224 and C.R. 200 East on Aug. 31, 2022, in Adams County.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was hurt when police said he took a turn too quickly and laid his bike down on an Adams County roadway Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 224 and C.R. 200 East, just northeast of Decatur.

According to a report from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Chance J. Sprunger was headed east on 224 on his 2016 Victory motorcycle when he attempted a turn onto southbound 200 East.

The sheriff’s office said Sprunger was traveling too fast and he laid down the motorcycle in the turn. Sprunger was ejected and the motorcycle traveled through the intersection, the report said.

Good Samaritans rendered aid to Sprunger at the scene, the report said. Sprunger was taken to a local hospital for treatment with serious injuries, the report said.

The report said “unsafe speeds and alcohol” were being investigated as factors.