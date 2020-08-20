Motorcyclist tossed 40 yards in crash; speed and alcohol factors, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was hurt after running off a DeKalb County roadway in a curve Wednesday night, and police suspect alcohol and speed caused the crash.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of S.R. 1 outside Hamilton.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department report, Michael D. O. Richmond, 40, of Angola was headed eastbound on his 2014 BMW motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the south side of the roadway. Richmond was tossed from the motorcycle and landed some 40 yards away in a bean field, the report said.

He suffered a spinal fracture and was taken to a local hospital. He was listed in stable condition, the report said.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, the report said.