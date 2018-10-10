Local News

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in downtown crash

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 08:36 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 08:36 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash at a downtown intersection Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m at the intersection of Lafayette Street and East Jefferson Boulevard. 

Police on scene say only one motorcycle was involved in the crash. They say the driver made a wide turn and almost hit a car, which caused him to lay the motorcycle down.

Police say the man hit his head on the pavement and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

 

