Motorcyclist seriously hurt in downtown crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash at a downtown intersection Tuesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m at the intersection of Lafayette Street and East Jefferson Boulevard.
Police on scene say only one motorcycle was involved in the crash. They say the driver made a wide turn and almost hit a car, which caused him to lay the motorcycle down.
Police say the man hit his head on the pavement and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.