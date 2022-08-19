STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist and his passenger were both hospitalized after police said a tire malfunction caused him to lose control of his Harley-Davidson in northern Steuben County Thursday evening.

The crash happened along S.R. 120 near the Interstate 69 overpass just after 8:30 p.m.

According to a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Benner L. Merrick of rural Fremont was headed east on S.R. 120 from S.R. 127 on his 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when he lost control. The report said a “tire malfunction” could have been to blame.

The motorcycle went down on its side and Merrick and a rear passenger – 35-year-old Deann J. Bond of rural Fremont – were thrown off, the report said.

Merrick and Bond both suffered head injuries and were hospitalized in serious condition. They were not wearing helmets.

Police noted in the report that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.