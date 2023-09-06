Photo of Harley-Davidson motorcycle involved in crash on September 5, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries after he crashed his Harley-Davidson Tuesday evening in DeKalb County.

Kenneth Wood, 44, of Ashley was riding east on CR 40 when he lost control on a curve, causing his motorcycle to slide across the road according to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. The bike eventually came to a stop in the westbound lane.

Wood suffered lacerations on his head, arms, and legs. He also had a dislocated elbow.

The Garrett Fire Department and the Garrett Police Department assisted at the scene.