DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 33-year-old St. Joe man was left with a broken ankle after he lost control of his motorcycle on private property Tuesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews were sent to the 3500 block of S.R. 101 and learned that Ryan Trojan was going up a hill when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown over the handlebars.

Trojan was left with a broken ankle.

He was wearing a helmet, gloves and protective jacket at the time of the crash, police report.