Motorcyclist killed on U.S. 24 in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Connecticut man died Thursday morning after a pickup truck pulled into the path of the motorcycle he was riding on U.S. 24 in Wabash County.

The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. 24 and County Road 500 East. According to Indiana State Police, officers were called to the location at 9:51 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that Alan Beck, 49, of Woodstock, Connecticut was driving his Triumph Tiger east on U.S. 24. A pickup driven by Gregory Clem, 59, of Jonesboro, Indiana was heading south on County Road 500 East. Clem crossed the westbound lanes of U.S. and stopped in the median and then pulled into the path of Beck’s motorcycle as he attempted to cross the eastbound lanes. Beck was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected of being factors in the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, Wabash County EMA, and the Wabash County Coroner’s Office.

“Hoosier drivers are encouraged to take a second look before pulling into intersections or making a turn,” stated Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez, an Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist. “Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, sometimes they are hard to see at first glance. Drivers should take their time and take a second look.”