Motorcyclist killed in Kosciusko Co. crash

Bryce L. Hershberger, 26 of Rochester, was killed in a crash on CR 1100 W in Kosciusko County.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Kosciusko County, on County Road 1100 West south of County Road 1200 North.

According to investigators with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Bryce L. Hershberger of Rochester was traveling south just before 6 p.m., when the driver of a northbound Chrysler Town and Country crossed into his path while turning into a driveway.

Hershberger’s Yamaha motorcycle hit the side of the minivan and he died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the minivan was not hurt.

Police are still investigating.

Responding agencies included the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Nappanee Police Department, Nappanee Fire Department, Nappanee Emergency Medical Service, Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office and the Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance.