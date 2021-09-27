Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harlan ID’d

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist killed when he veered off S.R. 37 in Harlan and crashed Friday has been named.

The crash happened in the 20700 block of S.R. 37 in Harlan.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Gregory M. Racioppi was operating a motorcycle through a curve when the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed. Racioppi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said Racioppi died of blunt force injuries due to the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has not released information on the crash.