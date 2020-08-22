Motorcyclist killed in crash, 2 others including a juvenile taken to hospital

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash late Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:29 p.m. the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash on State Road 5 and County Road 200 South.

Arriving deputies found Kevin Hairell deceased, the report says. A juvenile passenger on his motorcycle was responsive and was flown to an area hospital. Deputies report that the passenger was wearing a helmet. The passenger’s condition is unknown.

Medics took the driver of the other vehicle, Arlene Hunt, to an area hospital. Her condition is also unknown.

Deputies are currently investigating the crash.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police Peru Post, Grant County Emergency Management, Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department and Marion General Hospital.