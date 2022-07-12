LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Shipshewana teen died Monday afternoon after he fell from the motorcycle he was riding and was then run over by another motorcycle that was following behind him.

The crash took place at 2:20 p.m. on County Road 700 South according to information released from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that Joshua Schwartz, 18, was riding a 2002 Kawasaki when he hit a pothole. The impact caused Schwartz to lose control and fall from his motorcycle. The second motorcycle also hit the pothole and lost control, causing the driver to run over Schwartz who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.