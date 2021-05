FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eastbound Dupont Road lanes have reopened west of I-69 after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday evening.

Police and medics were called around 5 p.m. to Dupont Road near I-69 on a report of a crash with injuries.

A motorcyclist involved is facing non-life threatening injures and was taken to an area hospital.

Here’s a look at the scene.



Traffic headed east on DuPont is closed near DuPont Place Drive.



Traffic headed the opposite way is backed up as police work the scene.@wane15 pic.twitter.com/g29JBhGyIs — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) May 14, 2021

