DEKALB CO., Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

A motorcyclist was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of County Road 56. The driver attempted to slow down, but marks on the roadway suggest the brakes locked, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The brakes locking caused the motorcycle to turn and skid backwards hitting the side of the road. The impact threw 35-year-old Eric Huff from the motorcycle, police said.

Medics transported Huff to a hospital with severe bleeding from a head injury. Police said Huff was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.