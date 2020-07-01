Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened shortly before 8:00 Tuesday night, in the 1300 block of West Washington Center Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying on the ground by a motorcycle. He had multiple injuries which were initially listed as non-life threatening.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where doctors downgraded his condition to life-threatening.

According to the initial investigation, the victim was on a motorcycle traveling east on Washington Center. The driver of a westbound SUV attempted to turn south into a parking lot, traveled into the path of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided.

A short section of eastbound Washington Center was closed while police investigated, however officers were able to direct drivers through middle lanes and keep traffic moving.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.