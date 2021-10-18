Motorcyclist injured after pickup truck turns into bike

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is injured Monday after a vehicle turned into his bike.

Just after 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of C.R. 427 and C.R. 11A on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Responding crews report that a Ford F150, driven by Robert B. Walden, 60, of Staunton, was stopped at a stop sign on C.R. 11A and preparing to turn south on C.R. 427. As it turned right, the pick up truck hit a southbound Harley Davidson, driven by Mark O. Hensinger, 57, of Garrett.

Hensinger sustained injuries to his head, ribs, and leg, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reports.