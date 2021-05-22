Motorcyclist injured after motorbike trips over road debris and slides across road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is injured after his motorbike tripped over road debris that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Jacob L. Myers, 19, of Auburn, Indiana was traveling eastbound on County Road 60 in the 5300 block when he drove over road debris. Myers told police his brakes locked up and his motorcycle fell sideways and slid across the roadway. He remained on the motorbike until EMS arrived on the scene.

Myers was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police said that he was not wearing a helmet during the accident.