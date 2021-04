DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman suffered a lower leg injury after being flung from her motorcycle in DeKalb County on Sunday.

Amanda Preston, 35 of Woodburn, was driving west bound near the 6100 block of State Road 8 when the gravel caused her to lose control of her motorcycle. Preston was thrown from her motorcycle and suffered a lower leg injury, according to a release.

Emergency transported Preston to a nearby hospital. Her current condition was not released.