STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:51 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash in Otsego Township.

The initial investigation found a 2003 Ford Taurus had been driving on County Road 500 South at its intersection with State Road 1. Officers determined the Taurus stopped at the stop sign but then continued into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.

The 2009 Harley Davidson was unable to avoid the Taurus and collided with the driver’s side of the car, police said.

The motorcycle was operated by 51-year-old John King of Garrett. King was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for further treatment, and police said he is in serious but stable condition.

Officers said the driver of the Taurus, 71-year-old Frankie Handshoe of Hamilton, and his passenger were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police don’t believe alcohol or speed to be factors in the crash. Police also noted the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

The crash is still under investigation.