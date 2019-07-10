Motorcyclist in crash with vehicle dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash with another vehicle earlier this month has died.

Police were called around 2 p.m. July 1 to the intersection of Lafayette and Esmond streets on a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

He died July 5, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

Robin Walker Pugh, 64, of Hoagland died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Lafayette Street was closed from Esmond to Boltz with traffic rerouted to side streets while the investigation was completed.