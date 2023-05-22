DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man from Garrett was hurt late Sunday night, when the motorcycle he was riding hit a deer on I-69 in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan R. Gunion, 24, was traveling north on I-69 near the 325 mile marker just before 10 p.m. when a deer entered from the east side.

Gunion’s Honda B60 hit the deer, went off the interstate and slid into the median. Gunion was able to get off the motorcycle as it continued sliding.

Medics took him to a hospital with shoulder pain and abrasions to his hands and legs.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Indiana State Police, the Auburn Fire Department, and Parkview EMS.