Motorcyclist hurt in crash with car, horse and buggy

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was airlifted from a crash involving a passenger car and a horse and buggy just outside Nappanee Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to C.R. 1350 North at C.R. 950 West in northwest Kosciusko County on a report of a crash.

According to a report by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old James Gluckin of Elkhart was headed southbound on C.R. 950 West on his 2018 Honda motorcycle, and he pulled into the path of a westbound 2005 Honda Civic driven by 23-year-old Sky Allen of Bremen on C.R. 1350 North.

The crash sent the motorcycle into an eastbound horse and buggy operated by 45-year-old Anthony Chupp of Nappanee, the sheriff’s office said.

Gluckin suffered a possible broken leg and he was airlifted to a local hospital. Allen was not hurt.

The horse suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said, and the buggy was damaged.

A motorcycle involved in a crash at C.R. 1350 North and C.R. 950 West in Kosciusko County on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 is shown. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)