Motorcyclist hurt after trying to pass truck turning left

Waterloo, Ind. — A motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital on Sunday after totaling his bike in a crash with a pickup truck.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release, 50-year-old Thein Soe of Waterloo was traveling south on County Road 427 just before 3 p.m. A pickup truck in front of him attempted to make a left turn to go east onto County Road 34.

Sheriffs said Thein tried to pass the driver, 60-year-old Brian Kelham, on the left as he was turning. Thein hit Brian’s vehicle on the front right side and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to a hospital with road rash to his face, arms and legs, and a fracture to his right leg.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt. His 2010 GMC Sierra did sustain about $2,500-$5,000 in damage.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Waterloo Marshal’s Office, Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.